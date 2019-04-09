Chris Lane on ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell: ‘I’m Gonna Spend the Rest of My Life’ With Her

Chris Lane is madly in love with his girlfriend, The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, and he’s ready to announce it to the world, especially since the two are now living together in Nashville.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve even been in my life.”

Bushnell recently moved from Los Angeles to Music City, so the couple didn’t have to spend so much time on airplanes.

“I’m certainly glad that she did,” Lane said. “Now, we don’t have to travel on top of travel just to see each other, because that causes a little stress.”

Lane, who hints marriage is likely in their near future, and Bushnell will have to soon get used to at least a few days a week away from each other, since Lane will join Brad Paisley on Paisley’s World Tour next month.

“I’m so excited about that,” gushed Lane. “I mean, obviously, Brad’s a legend. And the fact that I get to be able to direct support on that tour for the summer is huge for my career. That’s a big step up for me. Especially, early on. Only on my fourth single right now.

“So I feel a little pressure from that, but at the same time, I’m really excited about it, because I feel like I can go out there and kill that spot every night,” he continued. “I’ve seen Brad play a million times as I was growing up. What an entertainer. It’s an honor to be a part of that tour, for sure.”

Lane’s single, “I Don’t Know About You,” is the second from his Laps Around the Sun album, and the follow-up to his Top 10 “Take Back Home Girl” platinum-selling single. Although Lane has already had success at radio, he predicts “I Don’t Know About You” will be a career-changer for him.

“It’s been one of my, I don’t wanna say fastest growing, but it’s one of those songs that every single night I play, people are screaming the words back,” Lane said. “That is, I guess, ultimately what you try to do in the studio – write songs and record songs that make people wanna do that. This early in on a single, I’ve never had people sing it that loudly. So that’s been a little eye opener for me.”

The tour and the single are enough to make Lane content, but it’s his romance Bushnell that he feels the most appreciative of right now.

“My career in country music going on, but personally, I’m also the happiest I’ve ever been, and she makes me that way,” Lane maintained. “I’m a lucky guy.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019