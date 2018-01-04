Chris Janson Reveals Personal Inspiration Behind ‘Drunk Girl’

Chris Janson’s latest single, “Drunk Girl,” isn’t a party song. Instead, the tune, which says, “Take a drunk girl home / Let her sleep all alone / Leave her keys on the counter, your number by the phone / Pick up her life she threw on the floor / Leave the hall lights on, walk out and lock the door / That’s how she knows the difference between a boy and man / Take a drunk girl home,” was inspired by Janson’s own children, especially his young daughter, Georgia.

“If our daughters ever got into that situation – and if you live very long, you’re probably going to get there — guys and girls alike — we would hope that a young man, if our daughters inevitably get there, that they would take great care of them with great respect, do the right thing, and take a drunk girl home,” Janson tells Billboard of the song, which he wrote with Tom Douglas and Scotter Carusoe.

“Tom brought the idea to the table. Some songs write themselves, and some you have to work on a while,” he continues. “This song really wrote itself, because it’s a natural for us. It’s how we think when we wake up anyway. If you just do the right thing, generally the right thing comes back to you.”

Janson, whose other hits include “Power of Positive Drinkin’” and “Fix a Drink,” admits he is surprised by fan reaction to “Drunk Girl.”

“It’s drawing tears from people’s eyes, and pulling stories from men and women alike who might not have had a voice or a platform to talk about it,” shares Janson. “It’s amazing. It’s cool to see songs bring emotions out in people. It almost means more to me than getting played on the air – even when I just play it live. It reaches into peoples’ heartstrings and pulls on every single one of them … You’re probably going to have one too many one night, and this is going to happen. It’s hard to believe, but when you see it with everyday average people, but it’s very humbling, to say the least.”

The message of “Drunk Girl” is an appropriate one for the 31-year-old to sing, especially since he admits he rarely drinks.

“I like a nice pomegranate martini, because I think it tastes good,” Janson recently told PopCulture.com. “I like a nice French Flirt martini because I think it tastes good, but I’m not an in excess kind of guy. I used to be, but I’m not anymore. When I got married, I quit. I’ll put it like this, I can count in the last ten years how many martinis I’ve had on two hands, and that’s it.”

Janson will serve as the opening act on Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 15 in Allentown, Pa. Dates are available on his website.

