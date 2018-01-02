Chris Janson on His Drinking Songs: ‘I’m a Party Guy’

Chris Janson has had plenty of songs about drinking. In fact, three of his recent singles were about imbibing, including “Power of Positive Drinkin’,” “Fix a Drink,” and his current hit, “Drunk Girl.” But surprisingly, even though Janson loves to sing about alcohol, he doesn’t actually drink that much.

“I drink occasionally,” Janson tells PopCulture.com. “It’s a weird thing. It’s a gray space for me, and I don’t have gray spaces in my life. I’m pretty black and white kind of guy, but I drink whenever I feel like it, and I don’t really drink to an extent.”

If Janson is going to have a drink, it’s probably not going to be beer or whiskey.

“I like a nice pomegranate martini, because I think it tastes good,” Janson shares. “I like a nice French Flirt martini because I think it tastes good, but I’m not an in excess kind of guy. I used to be, but I’m not anymore. When I got married, I quit. I’ll put it like this, I can count in the last ten years how many martinis I’ve had on two hands, and that’s it.”

Still, the Missouri native enjoys having a good time, even if his drink of choice is currently Mountain Dew and water.

“I’m a party guy. No doubt about it,” Janson says. “This is the truth: I would never sing about it, or write about it if I hadn’t lived it. And I have lived it past the point of most people in their whole lifetime. And I can still get down with the best of them. I mean, I smoke cigars a lot, I enjoy things like that. The other night I accidentally burned a hole on top of my piano from a cigar that John Rich gave me on stage. So, it’s not like we don’t get down and party, but we just party a little bit safer.”

Janson will have at least one good reason to drink this year. The singer will hit the road this year to serve as the opening act on Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour. A list of all of Janson’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/thechrisjanson