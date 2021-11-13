Chris Daughtry’s Family Met With Love and Support in Wake of Daughter Hannah’s Death

Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, are mourning the loss of their 25-year-old daughter, Hannah. Hannah died at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, according to police. No cause of death has been disclosed and a representative for the American Idol alum has characterized the tragic loss as “unexpected.” Hannah and her brother, Giffin, 23, are Deanna Daughtry’s children from a previous relationship. (Daughtry and Deanna are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.)

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” Daughtry’s representative told PEOPLE. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Friends, peers and fans of the Daughtry frontman are reaching out with condolences and prayers. In the wake of the tragic news, many are taking to social media to send their love to Chris and Deanna during this tragic time.

“Praying for your peace and strength through this unbelievably difficult time,” fellow Daughtry alum Diana DeGarmo wrote. Country singer Holdyn Barder wrote, “My deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family.”

Comic book creator Rob Liefeld wrote, “Prayers to Chris Daughtry, his wife and their family on the passing of his daughter.” Author Kathy Shea Mormino wrote a brief message to Deanna, writing, “No words, Deanna. I’ll be praying for you.”

“OMG! My heart just skipped a beat when I saw this posting. I am beyond in shock,” a fan wrote. “Whatever happened, I hold Chris and Deanna deep in my heart. I am so sorry for this horrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Daughtry family.”

“My heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to you Chris [and] your entire family,” another Daughtry fan tweeted. “May God comfort you all during this tragic [and] most difficult of times.”

“I just read the news and I’m very upset,” another fan wrote. “May God comfort you in the days and weeks ahead. (We lost a child too) I know exactly what your all going through. You will get through this. I am soo sorry for the loss of your daughter Hannah~ I will be keeping you all in my prayers””

The Voice alum Meghan Linsey wrote, “I am so incredibly sorry. Praying and sending you guys all the love in the world,” while Orange Is the New Black actress Beth Dover commented, “Oh Deanna, I’m so sorry. My deepest condolences. Sending you and your family so much love.”