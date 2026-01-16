Chase Rice Reveals Major Career Update

Chase Rice is taking a much-needed break. The country music star says after 13 years of touring non-stop, it’s time for him to do something else.

The Survivor alum announced his plans in a lengthy Instagram post. It featured a video montage of some of his touring moments.

Initially, he was planning to keep his decision private. But he says he owes it to his fans to let them know about his upcoming absence from the stage and road.

“I wasn’t sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not but here we are. I’ve been touring for 13 years and I’ve lived a dream far greater than I could’ve ever expected. This isn’t a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I’m exhausted,” he admit in the post.

“I haven’t been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place. I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music. After 13 years it’s finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while. I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down,” he said, referencing how life and songwriting go hand in hand.

“I won’t be touring this year and it wasn’t even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself. A lot of artists do this all the time, but it’s new for me so it’s kind of a big deal in my life. To my band and crew, I love y’all. You’ve seen me at my worst yet you still love me back like I’ve lived my best. I hope we can all get together in the coming years and get back to enjoying life on the road again. To any fans that have followed me along this journey, I love y’all too, you have truly made a dream of mine come true. I’ve got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I’ve done the last 13 years of my life,” he said before he concluded he’s exciting for the new experiences ahead.