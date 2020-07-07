Charlie Daniels' Family: What to Know

Charlie Daniels died on Monday at age 83, leaving behind his wife, Hazel, his son, Charlie Daniels Jr., and and Alaya Nowling and Evan Tubb, whom Daniels considered his grandchildren. Daniels and Hazel met when Daniels was just beginning his career, and he has credited his success to his wife's unwavering support and has called their marriage his greatest achievement. Daniels was a devoted family man and did everything he could to provide for his son, even when he was on the road away from Hazel and Charlie Jr. Read on to learn more about the musician's family.

Mom and Dad Daniels was born in North Carolina in 1936 to father William Carlton Daniels and mother LaRue Hammonds. The musician has kept fairly private about his childhood, but he has reminisced about playing baseball in his hometown of Wilmington. When he was a teenager, Daniels moved to Gulf, Chatham County, North Carolina before graduating high school in 1955 and starting his music career. View this post on Instagram ON THIS DAY in 1973, Charlie’s father, William Carlton Daniels passed away. Rest In Peace. - TeamCDB/BW A post shared by The Charlie Daniels Band (@thecharliedanielsband) on Apr 13, 2020 at 9:04am PDT prevnext

Hazel Daniels met his future wife, Hazel Juanita Alexander, when he was playing a show at the Fondalite Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma with his then-band the Jaguars, who he played with from 1959 to 1967. "She’s not much of a clubgoer, but she came with a girlfriend of hers one night," Daniels told The Oklahoman. "And I said, 'Hey I like that curvy little blonde over there. Hey how are you doin'? It kinda went on from there, you know." prevnext

Secret to success Daniels shared that the secret to his long-lasting marriage was committing to commitment. "It’s just finding somebody you truly love that you want to spend the rest of your life with," he said. "Marriage is not an experiment. It is a commitment. It’s a sacred commitment, and it’s who you marry you’re supposed to stay with. If you can’t find somebody you’d like to spend the rest of your life with, don’t tie the knot, because that’s not gonna make ya happy. I’ve been blessed with finding the girl of my dreams, and here I am 50 years after, without a regret in the world about marryin’ my darlin’ from Tulsa." prevnext

Family first Daniels and Hazel's first priority was always their son, and Daniels shared that "all through the difficult years of my being gone most of the time, and the days of skimpy budgetary, rattletrap cars and secondhand appliances, my wife never lost sight of what I was trying to accomplish and giving me whatever latitudes and parameters it took for me to get there." In 1983, Charlie Jr. started college and Daniels had a bus outfitted for himself and Hazel and they "began living our dream of being together night and day, traveling around the country, still pursuing my ambitions, but doing it together." prevnext