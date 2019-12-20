Charlie Daniels Announces 2020 Volunteer Jam to Be Held in Nashville

Charlie Daniels is bringing his Volunteer Jam back to Nashville in 2020! The 83-year-old announced his annual concert will once again take place in Music City next year, this time on Sept. 15 at Bridgestone Arena. Although guests have yet to be announced, previous events have drawn superstar talent like Trace Adkins, Chris Stapleton, ZZ Top, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Alabama, Luke Bryan and more.

“We play over one hundred cities every year and they’re all special in their own way, but when you get a chance to bring it all back home, especially when so many of your friends are joining you, it don’t get much better than that,” Daniels said in a statement. “Jammin’ in the Guitar Town, second to none!”

“The jam is unique in so many ways,” added Daniels’ manager David Corlew. “Multi-act shows are common these days, but none offer the opportunity to interact with the other acts, literally by jamming with a plethora of artists and musicians. It’s Charlie Daniels at his best!”

In addition to Daniels’ busy music career, he has focused much of his time, attention and resources on helping veterans, something he considers his life calling.

“I am a child of the Second World War,” Daniels told PopCulture.com. “I was born in Wilmington, North Carolina. It’s a sea coast town. And I very well remember Pearl Harbor day, when Pearl Harbor was bombed. I remember D-Day. I grew up during that war. My formative years were during the Second World War. We lived it, and we didn’t have television then. It was radio and newsreels and newspapers and that sort of thing, but we literally lived it. And living on the sea coast during the Second World War, we had oil tankers that were sunk just off our coast, I’ve heard it said, so close you could see the fires of battles from our beaches some times.

“The war is very real to us,” continued the 82-year-old. “We didn’t have satellites and we didn’t have the satellite technology, the kind of reconnaissance to tell you where everybody was all the time and everything. We never knew [if] the Nazis might just pull a submarine up and land a bunch of troops on. We never knew, so we were very vigilant, but we always knew that the military was out there.”

Tickets for the 2020 Volunteer Jam will go on sale on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff