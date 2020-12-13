Luke Bryan Honors 'True Trailblazer' Charley Pride With Tender Tribute

✖

American Idol judge Luke Bryan joined the long list of country stars paying tribute to Charley Pride. The legendary singer behind such hits as "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and "Just Between You and Me" died Saturday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 86. Pride was the first Black musician to join the Country Music Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2000.

"Lost a tremendous legend today. A true trailblazer and inspiration to us all. Thank you for your wonderful music and legacy. RIP Charley Pride," Bryan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Pride. Bryan's fans also shred their condolences in response to Pride's death. "Makes me so Sad what a great Musician and country Legend One of my all-time Favorites! RIP Charlie," one fan wrote. "His music was a favorite of our family’s growing up," another added. "Such a legend. RIP," another simply added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

Bryan was not the only member of the American Idol family to share a tribute to Pride. Bobby Bones, who serves as a mentor to contestants on the show, said speaking about Pride in PBS' Charley Pride: I'm Just Me documentary was "one of the great honors" he has had in Nashville. "I'd implore you guys to just see how great he was... at many things... Music, sports, business. And the many challenges he overcame to be elite. RIP Charley Pride," Bones told his fans.

Pride was one of only three Black members of the Grand Ole Opry. The first was DeFord Bailey, who performed on the show from 1927 to 1941. The third member is Darius Rucker, who shared a heartbreaking tribute to Pride as well. Rucker, Pride, and Jimmie Allen collaborated on the song "Why Things Happen" earlier this year.

"My heart is so heavy," Rucker shared in a statement. "Charley Pride was an icon, a legend, and any other word you wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today I'm thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know. I miss and love you, CP!"

Pride's death came a month after he performed at the CMA Awards in Nashville. The Country Music Association and his representatives said he tested negative before, during and after his visit to Nashville. His family said Pride was hospitalized with symptoms of the virus in late November.