Charley Pride: 'American Idol' Star Bobby Bones Remembers Country Legend After Death

Country music radio host Bobby Bones shared remembered Charley Pride on Twitter Saturday after hearing about the legend's death. Pride died Saturday in Dallas from complications of the coronavirus at age 86. Bones, who also serves as a mentor on ABC's American Idol, urged his fans to seek out the PBS American Masters documentary on Pride, which Bones contributed to.

"Dang. One of the great honors I've had in Nashville was being asked to speak about Mr. Pride on his PBS documentary," Bones tweeted. "I'd implore you guys to just see how great he was... at many things... Music, sports, business. And the many challenges he overcame to be elite. RIP Charley Pride." Bones was among the members of the country music community who spoke about Pride in the PBS documentary Charley Pride: I'm Just Me. The hour-long documentary is available to stream on PBS's website.

The film was narrated by Tanya Tucker and included interviews with Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Marty Stuard, Brad Paisley and Pride himself. Willie Nelson and Pride's wife, Rozene Pride, also appeared in the film. "At a time when African-American singers were more notable for R&B hits, Charley Pride followed his passion for country music, overcoming obstacles through determination and raw talent to make a lasting impact on the genre and create a legacy that continues today," American Masters executive producer Michael Kantor said in a statement about the episode. "We are honored to share the inspiring, and largely untold, story of this barrier-breaking performer with viewers nationwide."

Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi, and was the first Black musician to join the Country Music Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 2000. He won the Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards in 1971 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2017. In November, just a month before his death, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 CMAs in Nashville.

Pride performed his signature song "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" with Jamie Allen, who presented the lifetime achievement award, at the CMAs. After the show, Pride said he "enjoyed" taking the stage again. "But mostly too, I enjoyed being around some singers I've been around and some of my peers for so long," he said in November. "It was wonderful."