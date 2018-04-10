Cassadee Pope Releases ‘Take You Home’ Video

Cassadee Pope has just released the video for her latest single, “Take You Home.” The song, written by Ben Hayslip, Emily Weisband and Paul Digiovanni, is from an upcoming new album.

With a chorus that says, “I wanna take you home / And I ain’t talkin’ about a two mile ride back to my place / Oh, this ain’t the same old song about two hearts hooking up / One and done, on a Friday / No boy, I’m talking about a map-dot town, nobody knows / That’ll tell you everything you need to know / About me and why I talk like I do and why I’m falling for you / And why I wanna take it slow / I wanna take you home / Yeah, I wanna take you home,” the simple video shows Pope alternately performing the song and riding in the backseat of a car on a rainy night.

“Since ‘Take You Home” has such a vivid lyric, I didn’t feel like the video needed a storyline,” Pope explains in a statement. “I wanted to support the song, not to overshadow.”

It’s been two years since Pope released a video, with her last being “Summer,” which had a clear story line.

“I love how much of a departure the look is from my past music videos,” Pope continues. “I wanted to go darker with the colors, more inconspicuous with the locations, edgier with the wardrobe. Making videos has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Now I get to help create and star in them! I couldn’t be more excited!”

Although Pope didn’t write “Take You Home,” she instantly felt a personal connection to the song.

“It is a song about meeting somebody and having an instant connection, and wanting to show them more about yourself, and just going home and having a fling,” explains Pope. “You want to bring them to the place that shaped you. In my case, that’s West Palm Beach, Florida, and Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. I have two places that I feel like would explain who I am, because I spent a lot of time in both places.

“When I first heard that song, that’s what I gravitated towards, was the lyric,” she continues. “Then, I just love the melodies. I’m drawn to catchy melodies that sit nicely on top of progressions. So, I was like, ‘I think I could do this.’ I just love the fact that a girl is saying this – you would hear a guy say that, but I think that’s why I love it so much.”

“Take You Home” is a preview of what Pope’s next album – her first since leaving her longtime label, Big Machine Records – will sound like.

“The vibe, the sounds, the lyric, everything is cohesive with everything else,” the 28-year-old tells PopCulture.com. “I’ve cut about six songs now. They all tell a different story, because the past year and a half has been so insane, and gone through a lot of life changes. There’s been some good, some bad. So, I wanted to make sure I was telling the story. But, production-wise, and the sound of the genre, it’s all very cohesive and that’s a good representation.”

