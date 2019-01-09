Cassadee Pope Announces New Album, ‘Stages’

Cassadee Pope shared some major news on Wednesday, Jan. 9, announcing that she will be releasing her upcoming album, Stages, on Feb. 1.

The project features 11 songs that represent Pope’s journey over the past several years, which has seen The Voice winner part ways with Big Machine Label Group and begin releasing music independently.

“It’s a validating feeling to look back at a painful moment, and see how I was able to put the pieces back together and come back stronger,” Pope said in a press release. “For the first time in my life, I’m confident in the way I navigate things thrown my way, and I hope someone listening finds the same strength.”

Pope has also gone through personal changes as well in recent years having ended her engagement to All Time Low drummer in Rian Dawson. In 2018, she was confirmed to be dating Nashville star Sam Palladio.

“I had just gone through a lot of life changes, and the best way I knew how to untangle all the emotions I was feeling was to put them into songs,” Pope explained. “It all happened at the same time, but I’m really glad that it did because it caused me to take control of everything in my life.”

“Before I knew it, I had accumulated a collection of songs — some I had written, and others sent to me — which when put together told a story of this moment in my life and how I came out on the other side of it all,” she continued. “The greatest reward will be to bring each of them to life on all kinds of stages out on the road this year.”

Fans have previously gotten a taste of Stages with Pope’s singles “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light,” both of which will be included on the project and are included instantly upon preorder.

The album is produced by Corey Crowder, who also helped pen Pope’s smash duet with Chris Young, “Think of You.”

Pope has released multiple EPs throughout her career, her most recent being 2016’s Summer, as well as one studio album, 2013’s Frame by Frame. That release followed her 2012 win on The Voice, with Pope appearing on the show after having fronted rock band Hey Monday.

After the release of Stages, the 29-year-old will hit the road to headline CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour along with Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis. The trek kicks off in April, and tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz