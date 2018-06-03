Why Carrie Underwood Calls Herself ‘Alice Cooper Barbie’

Carrie Underwood returned to the spotlight last month with her new single, “Cry Pretty,” along with an accompanying music video that sees the singer perform with glitter tears on her face.

As a result of that makeup look, Underwood began referring to herself as “Alice Cooper Barbie,” telling CMT that her glam-rock appearance in the clip inspired the nickname.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was thinking about visual things for ‘Cry Pretty,’ that’s just something I saw in my head,” she explained, comparing herself to the ’70s rocker who was known for his dramatic eye makeup.

“The whole song is you can’t “cry pretty,” but we turned it into something artful and good,” she continued.

Underwood also discussed her upcoming album, which will mark her first time serving as a producer. She will co-produce the album, slated for release in September, alongside David Garcia.

“We’ve been in the studio quite a bit,” she shared, explaining, “I was listening to the songs that we had been writing and the stuff I’d been gravitating towards, and I wanted to take a little more ownership in things.”

The mom of one is set to head out on tour in support of her new album, which will mark her first trek in several years.

“When I say this is the beginning of an era, it is the beginning,” she said. “We’re planning all of that stuff out.”

The interview took place at the star’s first full show of the year, at the Live in the Vineyard festival in Napa Valley. Underwood used Instagram to share a few photos from her time in wine country, posting a photo with husband Mike Fisher and calling Napa her “happy place.”

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place!” Underwood wrote. “Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…”

She also shared a snap of her son, Isaiah, working with chef Michael Chiarello.

Underwood will next perform at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 6, where she is nominated for four awards — Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Performance of the Year and Video of the Year. Underwood currently holds the record for the most CMT Awards wins with seventeen trophies.

She will also perform during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 8.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller