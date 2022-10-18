Carrie Underwood's Son Sweetly Blows Her Kisses During Live Show

Carrie Underwood's kids are her biggest – and cutest – fans! The country singer's 7-year-old son, Isaiah, couldn't hide his enthusiasm as his mom kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina. Underwood shared a sweet video from her family's perspective during the aerial part of her performance, as husband Mike Fisher holds his eldest son on his lap to cheer on the "Somethin' Bad" singer.

The little boy can be seen sweetly waving to his mom and blowing her kisses while cheering, "Mommy!" as she performs for the crowd while suspended on a swing. "One was blowing me kisses... one was sleeping soundly," Underwood wrote on the video, referencing her youngest son, 3-year-old Jacob. Underwood's kids have shown off their love for watching their mom perform in the past, making headlines in June for their enthusiastic dance moves during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

"That was called, it's way past my bedtime," Underwood joked about the viral video in an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after. "The little one, Jake, he was just trying to not stop moving, because if he did, he was going to fall asleep, so, I'm singing a ballad up there and you also have this like, false sense of security at the Opry, when you're back there, you're kind of back there in the dark, and you feel like nobody can see you, so, I didn't I feel like nobody really thought twice about them being there and acting crazy."

When it comes to her Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood told Entertainment Tonight it would be "a little bit easier" on her now that her kids are in school. "I feel like it'll be a little bit easier, I guess, to go on tour because my kids are in school now," she explained. "So we're gonna have to, like, come home a lot and go through town so I can make sure to see them enough. They'll have to come out and visit. But it'll be the first time I haven't had a baby on the road in years – years, years! So I am looking forward to being able to really work and not be so tired." She added, "I'm just excited to get back out there and just do what I do. We're ready and it's going to be so much fun."