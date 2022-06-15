Carrie Underwood's Sons Spotted Dancing During Grand Ole Opry Performance

Fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry in early June to see Carrie Underwood perform. When it came to her performance, no one was more impressed than her two sons — Isaiah and Jacob. Taste of Country noted that Underwood's sons were spotted dancing along to her tunes, and fans can't get enough of the adorable moment.

Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, whom Underwood shares with husband Mike Fisher, were seated at the back of the Grand Ole Opry stage in an area that is reserved for family and special guests. Even though they weren't in the spotlight, concert-goers couldn't help but spot their dancing moves all the same. While Underwood was singing "I Told You So," her 2007 cover of Randy Travis' song, the two boys could be seen getting their groove on. "I Told You So" may not be an upbeat jam, but Isaiah and Jacob still danced as though it was.

I took a few but this was the best one! 😂😂🤣🤣 @carrieunderwood I never would have pictured ITYS being a breakdancing song but your boys stole the show! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/fzbAZsXx1t — MF121032 (@MF121032) June 8, 2022

One fan posted a video of the fun moment on Twitter. Alongside the clip, they wrote that they didn't expect "I Told You So" to be a "breakdancing song," but that Underwood's sons "stole the show" with their moves. Another Twitter user commented on the video by writing, "This is too funny and I love how no one stopped them, they're just having a grand ole time." Days after the video of their dance moves went viral, Underwood spoke about the Grand Ole Opry performance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"That was called, it's way past my bedtime," Underwood joked about Isaiah and Jacob's backstage fun. "The little one, Jake, he was just trying to not stop moving, because if he did, he was going to fall asleep, so, I'm singing a ballad up there and you also have this like, false sense of security at the Opry, when you're back there, you're kind of back there in the dark, and you feel like nobody can see you, so, I didn't I feel like nobody really thought twice about them being there and acting crazy."

She continued, "And then I saw videos and I'm like, 'Ugh,' and then Melissa took video, 'cause I had asked her to take some pictures from backstage, and she took video of them doing it. You can see Isiah's looking back, and Mike's like, 'I know.' And then Isiah's like, 'What?'" Underwood went on to say that her boys got that itch to perform from her. When asked about what she thinks of them possibly following in her footsteps in the entertainment industry, she said, "I think so, I think so. They're not shy, that's for sure."