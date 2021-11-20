Carrie Underwood’s Latest Workout Video Has Been Watched Millions of Times

Millions of fans want to keep up with Carrie Underwood, and they’re definitely doing so on Instagram. The country singer is known for sharing fitness-related updates on social media. She did exactly that recently when she posted a short clip of her workout routine. The video has since garnered millions of views.

Underwood’s video, which was a TikTok that she re-posted as a reel on Instagram, has been watched over 4,300,000 times. Additionally, it has garnered nearly 350,000 likes and counting. The clip was posted on Oct. 28 and features Underwood doing a workout challenge in which she performs a variety of quick movements while in a plank position. She captioned the video with, “Fun times after a fit52….” The singer included a few hashtags, writing, “#RockTheBoatChallenge,” “#alreadysweaty,” and “#WhyDidntISmile.”

Underwood’s fans were definitely impressed by her take on the Rock the Boat challenge. One fan commented, “Dang Carrie! God really gave you a gift! I could never [laughing face emoji].” Another joked that they’ll leave this kind of workout to Underwood, as they wrote that they “struggle through a single plank lol.” While this video focused on the fun, yet strenuous, challenge, Underwood has been known to post about her other workout sessions on social media.

Underwood has touched upon her fit52 workout sessions particularly after she launched the fit52 workout app in early 2020 to coincide with the release of her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the fit52 Life. When she promoted her new book on the Today Show, Underwood explained that her passion for fitness led her to write Find Your Path. The 38-year-old had already been heavily involved in the fitness industry prior to the launch of her book and app, as she has had a successful activewear line, CALIA, for years now. She shared that she had been “falling more and more in love with it [fitness] over the past 15 years really.” The “Before He Cheats” singer continued, “People would say, ‘You should write a book,’ because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out.”