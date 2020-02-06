Carrie Underwood Shows off Copy of New Book, ‘Find Your Path’

With only a few weeks until its release, Carrie Underwood is showing off the first copy of her debut book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life. The health and wellness book, interspersed with Underwood’s own stories, will be released on March 3.

“Got my first copy of [FindYour Path]!” Underwood said on social media. “So exciting!”

Find Your Path shares stories from Underwood’s own journey to health, including throughout her younger years and her meteoric rise to superstar status after winning American Idol.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Underwood previously said in a statement about the book. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Underwood was inspired to write the book by thinking about her own eclectic life, and the many roles she has, including singer, boss, wife and mother to her two young boys, Isaiah and Jacob.

“We’ve been working on it a long time,” Underwood previously told her record label. “I’ve done a lot. I’ve tried a lot. I have a random life. I’m a working mom. I feel like that’s a lot of us in a nutshell, and I just kind of wanted to lay it all out –– here’s what works for me and hopefully people can get some ideas and implement some of it into their lives. It’s all about just trying to be your best and juggle.

“It’s the world we live in,” she continued. “Everybody’s juggling and trying to do it all, so hopefully people get some good ideas and tips and tricks in there. There’s recipes and exercises and stories and backstories and why I am the way I am, in the health and fitness portion of my life anyway.”

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life is currently available for pre-order, via Underwood’s website.

