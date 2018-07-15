Carrie Underwood Embodies ‘Weekend Vibes’ With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood took to social media on Sunday to share an endearing snapshot of herself with husband, Mike Fisher while the two reveled in “wedding weekend vibes” at an undisclosed location.

While Fisher sported a sleek, silver suit looking as dapper as ever, the eyes of fans were on Underwood‘s chic and breezy bohemian style as she wore a floor-length red dress with her hair tied up in a bun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Carrie looks amazing as always,” one fan wrote.

“She is seriously gorgeous and that dress is to die for!” added another.

“That color is perfect on you,” another user wrote.

Underwood has always been sharp with her style and the wedding weekend dress she sported was no different. Estimated at almost $600, the Diane Von Furstenberg silk crepe de Chine dress is touted by its retailer as effortless and elegant with its flattering V-neck and self-tie closure. With the full skirt, drawstring waist and long sleeves that cinch at the wrist, it also gives a hearty country flair with its subtle bell shape and fans definitely noticed.

“I love the dress,” one fan wrote. “Country feel and looks so comfortable, you both are such a beautiful couple.”

The two might have celebrated the wedding of their closest friends over the weekend, but the “Cry Pretty” singer and her hockey star husband celebrated their own wedding anniversary last week.

Underwood took to Instagram on July 10 to share two photos of herself and husband, Fisher while celebrating their wedding anniversary honoring eight years together.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!” Underwood wrote in the caption. “I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! [Love] you!”

Underwood and Fisher share one child together, 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael, and are very active on social media often gracing fans with adorable selfies and playful posts giving insight into their relationship.

The former American Idol winner and country megastar recently made headlines when she shared a hilarious video of Fisher singing her hit single, “Cry Pretty.”

“You going to start your new career as a country singer, babe?” Underwood asks from the passenger seat.

“I’ve heard that many times,” Fisher says before going back to singing “Nooooo.”

The song is the first single and title track for Underwood’s sixth studio album, which she wrote with The Love Junkies.

Cry Pretty the album comes out on Sept. 14.