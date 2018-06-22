Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares the Secret Behind the Singer’s Signature Legs

Carrie Underwood‘s legs are almost as famous as her voice, though neither of those things is easy to come by for anyone who is not Carrie Underwood.

Luckily for the rest of us, Underwood’s trainer, Erin Oprea, has shared a few tips on how to get those famous legs, speaking to CMT.com to impart her words of wisdom.

“So many clients come to us and they want Carrie’s legs,” Oprea shared. “What I tell them is, ‘The answer is, you get those legs from hard work, determination and discipline.’”

Oprea also revealed another key to the mom of one’s legs, noting, “You can’t be afraid of weights. Weights make pretty muscles.”

The two connected over ten years ago, with Oprea going in for a series of interviews before landing the job with Underwood.

“It wasn’t even like an interview with Carrie. More like a conversation,” she said. “I feel so blessed with my career. I love doing what I do every day. And I love good people who want to be successful.”

While Oprea gives Underwood the moves, the trainer noted that she ultimately isn’t responsible for the star’s famous figure — Underwood is.

“I can’t take any of the credit,” she explained. “Carrie did the work, not me. It’s her; she does it all. I’m just there to supervise and be her biggest cheerleader.”

In addition to Underwood, Oprea trains stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, so it’s safe to say she knows her stuff.

To connect with her clients when they’re on the road, Oprea relies on FaceTime.

“That just helps us both keep it fresh. I make sure no one ever repeats the same workout twice,” she shared, adding that while she is their trainer, she also fills other roles if need be.

“My job is to bring the energy on the days they don’t want to work out. Some days, my clients might just need emotional support,” Oprea explained. “Or maybe we’ll just talk. Or maybe I’ll say, ‘Let’s just go for a walk and we’ll do some walking lunges.’ We can keep it simple if we need to. I try to read my clients, and every day is different.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz – 2018 ACMA