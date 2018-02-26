Carrie Underwood ‘Boo-Hooing’ at End of ‘The Walking Dead’s Major Death

Carrie Underwood is a huge fan of The Walking Dead, so it only made sense that the country star would be tuning in for Sunday night’s midseason premiere. The episode contained a major death (spoilers ahead, people), and Underwood was definitely feeling the waterworks.

During Sunday’s episode, viewers witnessed the death of Carl (Chandler Riggs), the son of main character Rick (Andrew Lincoln). The character had been bitten during a recent episode of the show, and his gradual passing was an emotional one that no doubt garnered plenty of tears from fans, including Underwood herself.

“Boo-Hooing at an episode of @TheWalkingDead like it’s an episode of This is Us…,” the singer wrote, referencing NBC’s tear-inducing drama.

Plenty of Twitter users agreed with the star’s sentiment.

That was probably the hardest death the show as ever had. — Jim Brown (@ohiojb126) February 26, 2018

Yes I feel your pain I’ve been ugly crying the entire episode! pic.twitter.com/KPR38hGdH4 — Maegen (@MaegMercedes) February 26, 2018

Others were just happy to see Underwood shoutout This Is Us.

Yessssss @carrieunderwood watches @NBCThisisUs!! Huge win for the show don’t ya think NBC? — Jessica Miro (@JessicaaMiro) February 26, 2018

I don’t watch the walking dead but I’m happy you watch this is us… 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Brianna Nicole (@briannanicollle) February 26, 2018

You watch This Is Us too? You have great taste 🙂 — Jennifer MacDonald (@macd1982) February 26, 2018

Underwood has long been vocal about her love for the AMC show, even celebrating a recent birthday with a TWD-themed cake made by her friend Ivey Childers.

“She knows me so well!” Underwood wrote. “Imma shove my face into this later.”

She also received her very own Lucille, the barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat favored by show villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), celebrating with a selfie.

“Another perfect present!” the singer captioned the shot. “#Lucille #ThisIsMyMeanMug”

