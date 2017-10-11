Carrie Underwood Reveals First Trailer for Her Concert Film

Carrie Underwood has shared the first trailer for her concert film, which chronicles her 2016 tour.

Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour – Stories In The Round, Live from Madison Square Garden was filmed on Oct. 25, 2016, at the historic New York City venue and will be released on Nov. 17.

The American Idol alum performed 22 of fan favorite selections at the sold out show, including “Something in the Water,” “Before He Cheats” and “Blown Away.”

She also pulls off renditions of Dolly Parton‘s “I Will Always Love You” and Alabama’s “Mountain Music.” The latter cover features the tour’s opening act, Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers.

The trailer shows various clips from the film, including Underwood telling the NYC crowd about how much fun they’re about to have and singing some of her hits in the 360-degree stage setup.

“We had the best time on ‘The Storyteller Tour’ performing for the fans last year,” Underwood said in a release. “The amazing production and 360-degree stage let me get closer to them than ever before. I saw so many of their social media posts asking for a release of the show and we knew we had to do it. I’m so happy to get this out and relive the most fun I’ve ever had on tour!”

The film will be available digitally on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Qello.

See the full setlist from the concert film below.



1. “Renegade Runaway”

2. “Last Name/Somethin’ Bad”

3. “Undo It”

4. “Good Girl”

5. “Church Bells”

6. “Cowboy Casanova”

7. “Heartbeat”

8. “Jesus, Take the Wheel”

9. “Wasted”

10. “Blown Away”

11. “Two Black Cadillacs”

12. “Dirty Laundry”

13. “Choctaw County Affair”

14. “I Will Always Love You”

15. “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted”

16. “Mountain Music” feat. Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers

17. “Clock Don’t Stop”

18. “All-American Girl”

19. “Little Toy Guns”

20. “Before He Cheats”

21. “Smoke Break”

22. “Something in the Water”

