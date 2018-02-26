Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Incredible Birthday Cake

To celebrate her son Isaiah’s upcoming third birthday on Tuesday, country music star Carrie Underwood went all out on a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse-themed birthday cake on Saturday.

“Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)!” Underwood wrote as she posted the cake. “[Ivey Cake Store] did it again!!! Isaiah loved his Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake! Thanks, [Ivey Cake] for making my sweet baby happy. (I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore …but he’ll always be MY baby).”

Isaiah was born on Feb. 27, 2015 to Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher. The cake was designed by Ivey Childers, a professional cake maker who runs a shop called Ivey Cake in Franklin, Tennessee just south of Nashville.

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer described life touring on the road with her son in an interview with PEOPLE back in 2016.

“My bus is outfitted for him — he has a crib in the back, and everything is safe there,” Underwood said. “That’s a whole other thing — when you’re in a hotel, they probably wonder why I put the big plant in the closet. It’s because he’ll grab it.

“We FaceTime almost every day so [Mike] can have a little interaction with Isaiah,” she continued. “He comes out sometimes. I look for times when his schedule has him playing at home, and we might send Isaiah home to be with him so he can have some time with him.”

The Grammy winner suffered a “hard fall” back in November that resulted in a broken wrist and required more than 40 stitches on her face. And while she’s still been active on social media, Underwood has been careful about only showing the non-injured side of her face in certain photos.

She previously wrote in a letter to the fans that there’s more to the story about her injury, but she’ll talk about it when she’s ready.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” Underwood wrote. “And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”