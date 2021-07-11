Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Mark Huge Marriage Milestone

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated a very special occasion on Saturday. As they noted on Twitter, the day marked their 11th wedding anniversary. On the social media platform, Underwood posted a lovely photo of herself and her husband to celebrate.

Underwood posted a selfie that she took with Fisher. In the snap, the two both flash smiles for the camera as they pose at their dining table together. The country singer captioned the post by writing that the past 11 years of their marriage "have flown by." She added that she's hoping for many more anniversaries to come. Underwood ended her message by sharing her love for Fisher.

Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you! pic.twitter.com/TL9nPPxic7 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 11, 2021

Underwood wasn't the only one who took to social media to mark the occasion. On Instagram, Fisher posted a throwback photo of the pair's wedding day. Naturally, his photo came alongside a sweet message for his wife on their special day. The former hockey player wrote, "Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary."

Underwood and Fisher got engaged in December 2009. Months later, they got married on July 10, 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia, per Insider. The pair have gone on to welcome two children together — sons Isaiah and Jacob. In October 2020, Underwood opened up about the pair's marriage. She even explained that the two came to a very specific realization about their relationship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were a couple of months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a little while," Underwood told Yahoo Entertainment. "He said, 'You know what? I like you.'" She admitted that she was a little taken aback by her husband's statement at first, as she continued, "I was like, 'What does that? You like me?' He was like, 'I know I love you -- we've been married ten years this year and have two kids together. But this experience has shown me I like you, too.'" Underwood, of course, also said that she feels the same way about her husband and their relationship. The "Cry Pretty" singer added that it was "such a nice moment."