Carrie Underwood Sells out Madison Square Garden on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood just sold out one of the most iconic venues in the world! The American Idol alum sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which wraps up at the end of this month.

“Madison. Square. Garden. I’m not sure we’ve ever felt more loved than we did tonight,” Underwood boasted on social media. “I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be able to sleep!”

Underwood is joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, with the trio’s Naomi Cooke celebrating her birthday on the same day as the Madison Square Garden concert.

“That’s going to be my birthday when we play Madison Square Garden, and so I’m like, ‘Holy cow,’” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “It’s just such a full-circle moment, to be like, ‘Holy crap, I’m turning 30 years old and I’m playing Madison Square Garden on my birthday.”

All the members of Underwood’s opening acts are taking notes from their tour boss on plenty of things, including how to command such a large arena.

“Whenever I step on the stage, even though you’re in a legendary place like Madison Square Garden it fosters an arena with the same fans that just want to see you win, and they want to see your show,” Cooke said. “And so if you kind of get out of the moment, it could really mess you up, I guess. You shouldn’t over-prepare.

“You just can’t over-think it,” she continued. “At the end of the day, the fans are the same and you’re putting on the same show, and you’re trying to achieve the same types of entertaining in the night. And I think if you over think it, you won’t be able to enjoy it. I know that that’s how it is for me.”

Underwood has 17 more shows left on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which wraps up on Oct. 31. She will return to Nashville on Oct. 16, where she will be honored as one of the CMT Artists of the Year, along with Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs. Underwood will also helm the CMA Awards on Nov. 13, with help from both Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

