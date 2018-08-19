Carrie Underwood May Reveal Baby No. 2’s Gender Before CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood might reveal her baby’s gender before this year’s Country Music Association Awards in November, the singer said Saturday.

Underwood was on Cody Allen’s iHeartMedia radio show this weekend, where she told Allen it would be difficult for her to keep the gender a secret for the next three months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know. That seems like a long time to wait once we know,” the 35-year-old Underwood said. “I’m bound to screw up some place and say ‘he’ or ‘she,’ but we’ll see. We haven’t quite started our full-on CMA meetings. So we’ll see.”

Underwood also posed for a photo with Allen, showing off her growing baby bump in a silver-beaded pink dress.

The “Cry Pretty” singer announced that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second baby on Aug. 8. The couple are also parents to Isaiah, 3.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in a video she shared with fans on Twitter. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

In her interview with Allen, Underwood said she thought Isaiah might have figured out she was pregnant before she told him.

“I started getting more full in the mid-section. I was in a swimsuit ’cause we were hanging out with some friends at the lake,” Underwood told Allen. “He was just sitting there looking at my belly, and he starts squishing it with his hands. And I’m like ‘Oh, this is awesome.’ I thought he was about to go in and kiss it. I thought it was was about to be the sweetest moment. Somehow he knows. I’m like ‘My kid’s a genius!’ and then he literally goes in and like blows on my belly. All of the sudden [he’s] back to being 3.”

“He’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy,” Underwood also said of her son.

As of this weekend, Underwood still does not know the baby’s gender.

“I don’t know what it is. You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea,” she told The Tennessean last week.

The CMA Awards, which Underwood will host with Brad Paisley, is on Nov. 14 in Nashville. It is the 11th time Underwood and Paisley have hosted the event. The nominations will be announced on Aug. 28 during ABC’s Good Morning America.

Underwood will release her next album, also titled Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14. She has already announced a tour, which starts in May 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images