Carrie Underwood Reveals Why Valentine's Day Is Her 'Least Favorite' in Sweet Tribute to Husband Mike Fisher

While many couples are trying to have a good tie on Valentine's Day, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, country superstar Carrie Underwood revealed that it is her "least favorite holiday." Underwood got to spend the day with her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, but it has never been a favorite for a very adorable reason. Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and are parents to sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 2.

Underwood, 37, shared a photo of the couple in a snowy forest on Instagram Sunday. In the caption, she wrote that Valentine's Day does not mean that much to her because she wants her true love to "love me 'extra special' for 365 days out of the year... not just on the one day that he's 'supposed' to." However, she did not want to be a complete Debbie Downer for the day. "That said, everyone else has been posting the sweetest pics of them and their loves, so here’s mine," Underwood wrote. "My Valentine... Every. Single. Day. Hope you all are being sweet to each other out there." In the end, Underwood included a heart emoji.

The "Cry Pretty" singer's fans also wished her and Fisher a wonderful Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your husband," one fan wrote. "You're the most gorgeous couple ever," another wrote in all capital letters. "You two are such an absolutely beautiful couple! Every day!!" another chimed in. Some fans also agreed with Underwood's feelings about the holiday. "Agree 1000%!" one wrote. "Exactly how I feel," another commented.

Underwood's feelings about Valentine's Day may have cooled a bit, but she was still excited about the holiday in 2019 when she talked about her favorite treat. "Chocolate’s every woman’s friend – in their time of need or in their time of happiness or in their time of sadness or madness, chocolate is my friend," she said in an interview at the time. "Anything with caramel in it, ooh. White chocolate’s good too. You can’t beat some good white chocolate."

Meanwhile, Underwood is preparing to release her third album in less than three years next month. My Savior will be released on March 26 and is made up of gospel standards like "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," "O How I Love Jesus," "Because He Lives," "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace," and "I Surrender All." CeCe Winans is featured on a recording of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Underwood's recording of "Softly and Tenderly" was released as a single last week.

When announcing the new record, Underwood said it is the album she has "always wanted to make" and includes songs she has heard since she was born. "This is legacy stuff to me. I feel like at the heart of it all is an album like this one," she said. "When thinking about making an album like this, one thing I definitely wanted to do is to do the familiar. I wanted to do the traditional songs I grew up singing."