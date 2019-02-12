Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Favorite Sweet Treat for Valentine’s Day

Mike Fisher, listen up! Carrie Underwood is revealing her favorite treat for Valentine’s Day, and it is definitely sweet!

“Chocolate’s every woman’s friend – in their time of need or in their time of happiness or in their time of sadness or madness, chocolate is my friend,” Underwood divulged. “Anything with caramel in it, ooh. White chocolate’s good too. You can’t beat some good white chocolate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood clearly isn’t hard to please when it comes to her Valentine’s Day treats. The couple will likely have a low-key celebration, since they recently welcomed home their second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, making him a big brother to Isaiah, 3.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” Underwood said after announcing his birth. “Life is good.”

Fisher is clearly equally smitten with his second son, who he called their “miracle baby.”

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” he shared on social media. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Underwood and Fisher, who seem to be mostly staying home since the birth of their second child, will have a few months at home before Underwood hits the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Although Fisher will likely spend at least some of his time with his family, Underwood is already preparing to tour with two children.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a media event. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

Photo: Getty images / Terry Wyatt