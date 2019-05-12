Carrie Underwood Reveals Rare Photo of Mom Carole on Mother’s Day

Carrie Underwood celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a rare photo of her mother Carole.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet mama and to all the mamas out there! I watched my own mother juggle it all…being a mom, wife, teacher, role model… Moms are amazing and I’m thanking God for mine this morning,” Underwood, 36, wrote alongside a selfie with Carole.

Underwood’s parents, Carole and Steve Underwood, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April 2018. They are also parents to Underwood’s sisters, Shanna and Stephanie, and raised their children on a farm in Checotah, Oklahoma.

In an interview with KTUL in Tulsa last year, Carole said they supported Underwood’s dream to succeed on American Idol.

“We decided that, you know if nothing happens, where your singing is concerned, by the time you graduate from college then you can get a real job, you know,” Carole recalled.

Underwood left Checotah to Tahlequah to begin studying at Northeastern State University. She surprisingly told her mother she planned on trying out for American Idol in St. Louis and they drove her there. After Underwood moved on, they headed to Los Angeles. Of course, all that traveling paid off and Underwood won Season 4.

“It was amazing the night that [Carrie] won, absolutely amazing and you know, then it was kind of like now what,” Carole told KTUL. “Now what do we do, but it was a well-oiled machine by that time. They had everything laid in place to say this is what you gotta do next and this is what you gotta do next.”

Underwood herself is now a mother. This year marks her first Mother’s Day since she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019. The two are also parents to Isaiah, who was born in February 2015.

“I obviously don’t expect anything from my [Isaiah], but my husband [Mike Fisher] is really good at getting presents from quote unquote Isaiah,” Underwood recently said. “It’s really sweet, because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things. So, I’m like, ‘You’re learning. You’ve already got me wrapped around your finger, and then you do stuff like that, and it’s even more so.’”

Underwood said the couple still does not have any Mother’s Day traditions of their own.

“I feel like I remember me and Dad making breakfast for Mom like once as a kid,” she recalled. “I’m pretty sure we just made a giant mess in the kitchen and we never did that again.”

Underwood recently kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour 360. She is performing at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Sunday night.

Photo credit: Twitter/Carrie Underwood