Carrie Underwood Reveals Spending Spooky Past Birthday With a Ghost

Carrie Underwood's single titled "Ghost Story" was another of the singer's forays into relationships, lost love, and revenge for a scorned heart that follows any romance. The song places Underwood at the end of a relationship, but makes clear that she's living it up while her ex is nursing his demons while drinking alone.

But the song has little to do with Underwood's real-life attempt to celebrate her birthday in Scotland with the ghosts. According to an interview on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood reveals how she wanted to spend her special day with some Scottish spooks at a haunted castle, something the setting has a few of in its history.

"This was a few years ago, I had a birthday, and we were in Scotland and I was like, okay, if I'm going to spend my birthday in Scotland, I want to stay at a haunted castle. And they found one for me in Inverlochy," Underwood said. "And we like drove a bit out of our way to stay there, but it was so cool because the entire castle was like the perfect size for like me and my band and my crew. Like, we all got to stay there. We all had this giant night dinner at like this long table. And they bought me like a ghost hunting kit. And then we had dinner and like a scotch tasting and stuff. And then we went ghost hunting and I had like a Geiger counter. And I was like, trying to find... I didn't find any.

"It zipped at me like a couple times, but we didn't see any ghosts. And I was like taking pictures, thinking I'm going to like look back at these pictures. I'm going to see ghosts," Underwood continued. "Yeah. But it was fun running around in the dark, looking for ghosts on my birthday."

"Ghost Story" drops in the midst of Underwood's Las Vegas residency, Reflection. The star kicked off in December and is prepped to start a new run of shows starting on March 23. According to Rolling Stone, it is the spooky, moody counterpart to Underwood's "Before He Cheats." Her new single and impending residency are highlighted by Underwood's co-victory at the ACM Awards, walking away with Single of the Year with Jason Aldean.