Carrie Underwood Responds to Halsey’s NSFW Music Video Nod to Country Star

Halsey’s new music video for “You Should Be Sad” features the artist paying tribute to four of her idols, including country music star Carrie Underwood. The American Idol winner appreciated the nod, and offered to work with Halsey the next time she stops in Nashville. Halsey’s new single will be featured on her album Manic, which comes out on Friday.

The video for the single features references to Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Lady Gaga. The black bikini and cowboy boots worn during the first part is a nod to Aguilera’s “Dirrty” look, while the tears made of glittery makeup are reminiscent of the tears Underwood wears on the Cry Pretty album cover.

“Woah, to be put in such royal company… I can only pretend I’m that cool/beautiful/talented/strong,” Underwood wrote on Twitter, adding kissing emoji. “Thanks for the nod. Next time you’re in Nashville, let’s write!”

Halsey’s tribute to Twain is a black dress with elbow-length gloves, similar to Twain’s look from the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video. Later, Halsey is seen wearing a leopard print outfit, like one Twain wore in the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video. The Lady Gaga tribute is a shot of herself sitting on a white horse with platinum blonde hair, similar to Gaga’s American Horror Story: Hotel character.

In a tweet after the video was released, Halsey told fans it was “loaded with nots to bads— idols of mine.”

“Had the vision to do a ‘before he cheats’ but instead about after he does haha,” Halsey added, referencing Underwood’s 2005 song “Before He Cheats.”

Underwood’s fans loved the idea of her collaborating with Halsey.

“Oh hell yes!! You two should collab,” one fan told Underwood. “It would be next level awesome!!”

“[Oh my God] [Halsey] DID U SEE THIS???” one very excited fan wrote. “OF F— COURSE YOU DID OMG OMG I’M FREAKING OUT.”

“You are cool/beautiful/talented and strong, but yes WRITE TOGETHER,” another fan wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Manic also includes the singles “Without Me” and “Graveyard,” and is the follow-up to her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. She will stop by Saturday Night Live to perform on Jan. 25 after performing in 2018 and hosting a February 2019 episode.

Halsey also scheduled a Manic World Tour, which kicks off in Madrid on Feb. 6. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 2 in Seattle. She will perform at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 24, giving her the perfect opportunity to visit Underwood.

