Carrie Underwood Is Releasing a Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood told fans on Wednesday that she is releasing a Christmas album in 2020, sharing the news during a virtual fan club party. Country Now reports that Underwood shared the news while sitting on her sofa at home, revealing that she has been working on the album since wrapping her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in 2019. The "Southbound" singer shared that she will release her album before the upcoming holiday season.

This will be Underwood's first full Christmas album. She previously released a holiday edition of her 2007 album Carnival Ride that included holiday classics "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "The First Noel," "What Child Is This," "O Holy Night" and "Do You Hear What I Hear." The Oklahoma native has not yet shared any news about the upcoming album or song selections.

The Christmas album will be out THIS year! Thankful for some good news in 2020! @carrieunderwood 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🎁❄️ — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CUnews4Fans) June 3, 2020

Underwood typically hosts an in-person fan club party during the week of CMA Fest each year, but the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus. Along with her virtual fan club party, the Grammy winner has also virtually appeared for a number of televised specials including this week's CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artist of the Year Special, where she shared a thank-you to educators. Underwood's mom and her two older sisters are all teachers. "There was no playbook for this. There was no lesson plan," she said on the broadcast before seven educators have adapted their jobs to virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She also participated in ACM Presents: Our Country, performing her current single, "Drinking Alone" while sitting on her couch by herself with a large glass of wine. "I'm sorry we can't all be together in person, but I'm glad we can all find ways to be connected," Underwood said before her performance. "Just remember, we're not really alone. We are alone, together, and that is exactly how we are gonna get through this mess."