Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Incredible Stuff’ That Happened in 2019

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Carrie Underwood is grateful for numerous things, including her job and her family. The Oklahoma native, who just wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, admits 2019 was a whirlwind of a year, filled with almost too many good things to mention.

“My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” Underwood shared with her record label. “First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels.

“Of course, I’m thankful for the tour and I’m thankful to the fans that have come out to see us,” she continued. “There’s a lot to be thankful for. God has blessed us with some incredible stuff and hopefully we’ve done good with what we’ve been blessed with.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour, which included Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, concluded at the end of October. The tour, which boasted a massive stage and a state-of-the-art lighting system, is one that Underwood looks back on with fondness, and a bit of nostalgia.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the [Cry Pretty Tour 360]!” Underwood posted on social media, after the final show. “It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us! I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

Underwood just released the sultry video for her current single, “Drinking Alone,” from her latest Cry Pretty record.

“I had the title, just ‘Drinking Alone,’ and was writing with Brett James and David Garcia that day,” Underwood recalled on The Ty Bentli Show. “Brett was like, ‘I feel like we could do something more with that. What if it was like, ‘drinking alone together?’ I was like, ‘Ooh, I like it,’ so we ran with it, and tried to put together this whole storyline.

“I didn’t want it to be like, ‘We meet up at a bar and go home together,’ because that’s not me, on any level, and I couldn’t relate to telling that story very well,” she continued. “So it was so much about both getting over somebody. We’re just here. This is nothing, but let’s just be miserable together, and just forget about all of that and have this fun night right here in this moment, and after that, peace out. Not a thing. It still remained kind of fun and innocent, in a drinking way. We’re drinking.’”

