Carrie Underwood Ready to Get Back to Work After Birth of Son

Carrie Underwood will soon welcome a baby boy, after revealing the gender during the live broadcast of the 2018 CMA Awards. But while Underwood will take a few months off to get used to being a mother of two, the American Idol alum insists she will be ready to get back to work – and there is plenty of work to be done leading up to her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“Our first show date is the beginning of May so we’ll be rehearsing and stuff like that all of April,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “And planning basically from now until then, putting everything together. It’s exciting. I mean, it’s a blank slate. We kind of have the stage design and what we want it to be. You get to take these songs that you’ve been cooped up in a studio with, and bring them to life in front of people.”

Underwood released Cry Pretty in September, marking her first time as co-producer, working alongside David Garcia. The record includes the title track and her current single, “Love Wins.”

“It’s always fun when you get to have a couple out before you take them on the road because then people know them and sing along, and they’re looking forward to them,” explained the singer. “But it’s so much fun. And it’s going to be a great year for sure.”

The Oklahoma native, who took home the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year, previously revealed she suffered three heart-breaking miscarriages. But now, Underwood is ready to be a mother of two, even though she knows it might not be easy to tour with two children.

“You’ll have to talk to me in a few months, so I can really tell you what it’s like,” Underwood said. “We were just so excited. It took a while to get here and we were just feeling so blessed. I’m going to cry again. But I’m just so thankful and so blessed, and then to find out Isaiah’s going to have a baby brother, it was just great news. We’re excited.”

Underwood became emotional in discussing her gratitude for both her job and her family, and her desire to excel in both areas of her life.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood said through tears. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Underwood will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Find dates at her official website, Carrie Underwood.

