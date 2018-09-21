Carrie Underwood Reacts to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Love Wins” singer shared on social media how grateful she is for her latest career accolade.

“What an amazing day!” Underwood writes. “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed at the love I felt at my Hollywood #WalkOfFame Ceremony! Thank you [Simon Cowell] and [Brad Paisley] for the kind words. It was an honor to have you there! Thanks to all the amazing fans that came out.”

Underwood also took time to thank her family in attendance, including her husband, Mike Fisher, and 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“And my life wouldn’t be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends!” she shares alongside a few family photos. “Thanks to all who could come today! I don’t deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full!”

Both her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, and her CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley were on hand to help toast Underwood’s success.

“30 seconds ago I was remembering that moment in 2004 St. Louis,” Cowell shared from the podium. “We were having the worst American Idol season I have ever had in my life … The whole show was in what I call gray and white. It was nothing. And then this shy lady comes in and sings ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me,’ and the show turned into full color at that point.”

“I think it was after you sang ‘Alone’ that I made the prediction that you would become the best-selling Idol winner, which you are,” he continued. “But i could never have anticipated how successful you’ve been and the way that you’ve done it. it’s absolutely phenomenal.”

“I believe that some things are just meant to be … No one could have possibly known how talented she was in so many ways,” Paisley added. “It’s one thing to have a great voice. it’s another thing to captivate all of America on a TV show like [American Idol]. But that’s just the beginning of this amazing person.”

For the seven-time Grammy winner, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of the highlights of both her personal and professional life.

“How is this my life? Immediately she starts crying. Write that in all the articles,” Underwood said during the ceremony. “How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I will tell you how. Believe. I have been so blessed in my life with those who have believed in me. I was so blessed to be born into an incredible family who’s here today.”

The 35-year-old also took time to thank Fisher for his unwavering devotion to her.

“And then I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am in every way,” she said. “Thank you for believing in me as a human, and as a wife and as a mom. He believes in me.”

