Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood is pregnant with her second child with husband Mike Fisher, with the singer revealing the news in a video shared to social media on Wednesday, August 8.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood was detailing her upcoming tour with fans when she noted that the reason for the May 2019 start date is because she is expecting.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” the 35-year-old said.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Isaiah, in 2015.

“This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us,” she said.

The superstar is currently gearing up to release her sixth album, Cry Pretty, in September. Underwood will serve as co-producer on the project, which will be her first time taking that title.

In August, Underwood told Taste of Country that her husband and son definitely influenced her writing process for the project.

“It’s impossible for them not to,” she shared. “When you go into write you’re drawing off of personal experiences and you’re talking about people that you know or friends that are dealing with things. Your life influences your music for sure.”

While Underwood and Fisher are fairly private when it comes to their son, they do occasionally share glimpses of the little one on social media.

In June, Isaiah attended his mom’s show at Hard Rock Atlantic City, with the singer sharing a sweet backstage moment between the pair on Instagram.

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…,” Underwood captioned a snap of herself holding Isaiah and smiling.

The American Idol winner recently discussed the possibility of expanding her family in an interview with Redbook.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she said. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz