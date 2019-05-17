Carrie Underwood Poses in Stunning Photo Showing off Scenic California

Carrie Underwood took time off from her busy schedule on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to apparently go on a hike. The singer posed on a rock, wearing her own CALIA brand, and showing off the beautiful California landscape.

“Comfy and cozy on the Golden Coast! CALIA by Carrie,” Underwood wrote, using the hashtags, “Effortless Collection” and brand’s tagline, “Stay the Path.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood’s time outdoors was likely part of her daily fitness routine, which she admitted is actually easier for her when she’s on the road.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts,” Underwood told E! News. “My life is so crazy, but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do. It’s just a little easier in some parts of my life.”

“I get to work out more consistently when I’m on the road, so I’m just so excited to be able to have that,” she continued. “It’s an important part of my job. I can’t get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I’m out of shape.”

The 36-year-old previously acknowledged she was struggling with getting back into shape shortly after the birth of her second son, Jacob, later admitting that she was asking too much of herself and her body.

“I hold a high standard for myself,” Underwood said on the TODAY Show. “But if you set the bar too high and you have unrealistic expectations, at some point you’re going to realize, ‘I’m not there,’ and, again, you’re going to feel like you’ve failed. And it’s ridiculous. You know, my son is three months old. I don’t know what I was expecting, to be quite honest.”

Thankfully, Underwood soon realized that she needed to be grateful for what she could do, instead of worrying about what she couldn’t.

“I stopped trying to be perfect immediately,” Underwood recalled. “And I started putting one foot in front of the other, instead of trying to plan everything out — putting one foot in front of the other, and being on my journey, and being on my path and, you know, thinking about my end goal. And it really doesn’t matter exactly when I reach that goal, as long as I just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Underwood will take a break from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Sunday, May 19, to perform for the season finale of American Idol. Find tour dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019