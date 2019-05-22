Carrie Underwood Posts New Photo of Tough Workout With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is maintaining her fitness routine on the road, sharing a new photo of what appears to be a strenuous weight workout, with husband Mike Fisher, hitting the gym alongside her.

“Better together!” Underwood captioned the photo, tagging her CALIA by Carrie company, and using the hashtags #StayThePath #MobileGym #CryPrettyTour360.

The 36-year-old is crossing the country on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she admitted she had a better chance of sticking to her workout than if she was at home.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts,” Underwood told E! News. “My life is so crazy, but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do. It’s just a little easier in some parts of my life.”

“I get to work out more consistently when I’m on the road, so I’m just so excited to be able to have that,” she added. “It’s an important part of my job. I can’t get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I’m out of shape.”

Underwood previously admitted she was having trouble getting back to her usual fit self after the birth of her second son, Isaiah.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she said in a telling post on Instagram. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Later, Underwood recounted her earlier post, saying she was learning to be kinder to herself, and her body.

“I think you have kind of unrealistic expectations, that the second time is going to be like the first time, and it wasn’t,” Underwood conceded on the TODAY Show. “I’m like, ‘What is happening? What am I doing wrong?’”

“I feel like Moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything, and plan for everything,” she continued. “It’s impossible.”

