Carrie Underwood to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood has been added to the lineup of performers at the 2019 ACM Awards, with the performance to likely be her first since welcoming her son, Jacob, in January.

Underwood has won 14 ACM Awards including two Entertainer of the Year Awards. This year, she’s nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The “Love Wins” singer has already gotten in on the ACM action when she called Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and LANCO to let them know that they had been named New Male Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and New Group of the Year, respectively, with that reveal coming the same day Underwood was announced to be performing at the show.

“This was a fun surprise to be a part of this weekend!” Underwood wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the artists receiving their calls. “Congrats to all of the @ACMAwards New Artist winners!”

The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will see performances from Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Combs, McBryde, LANCO and McEntire as well as ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. A few weeks after the show, Underwood will hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, bringing Jacob and his big brother, 4-year-old Isaiah, along for the ride.

The American Idol winner first announced Jacob’s birth on Jan. 23, posting a series of photos of herself and her family at the hospital with their new addition.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” she wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring