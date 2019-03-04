Carrie Underwood Announces Overseas Dates for Cry Pretty Tour

Carrie Underwood is taking her Cry Pretty Tour 360 overseas! The singer shared the good news on social media.

“I just wanted to check in and say that life is good, and we are all getting very excited that the Cry Pretty Tour is going to be starting soon, in May,” Underwood revealed. “And I got some news! We are coming to the U.K. at the end of June, bringing the Cry Pretty Tour overseas. We are just super excited, and we can’t wait to see you guys there.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 was announced last year, but delayed until after the arrival of her second child, Jacob Bryan, born on Jan. 21. Although it makes it more challenging, the Oklahoma native insists on traveling with her children.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

While Underwood is happy to travel with her family in tow, she is already bracing herself for some sleepless nights.

“I would get off stage and not be tired, because of the lights and noise and whatever,” Underwood said. “Finally go to bed at 1:00, he’s waking up at 3:00 or 4:00. And then I’m trying to wake up early, so I can get some sort of workout in, so I can try to take care of myself. And I was tired. It was hard. And it’s gonna be really hard again.”

Underwood will be joined by the biggest selling U.K. act of all time, The Shires, for her overseas dates, which will take her to England, Wales and Scotland. See her list of U.K. dates below.

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C., with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. A complete list of all of Underwood’s upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Tour 360 U.K. Dates:

Friday, June 28, Birmingham, England – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday, June 30, Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday, July 2, Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

Wednesday, July 3, Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

Thursday, July 4, London, England – Wembley The SSE Arena

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter