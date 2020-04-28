Carrie Underwood Shares Outdoor Workout Inspiration in New Post

If the weather is nice where you live, Carrie Underwood has a suggestion — get in an outdoor workout! The country star used Instagram on Tuesday to inspire fans to get outside, posting a photo of herself sitting in the sun wearing a black t-shirt, blue leggings and black sneakers. "When the weather is nice, outdoor workouts are a must!" she wrote. "#ChooseYou #StayThePath."

Workout content has been Underwood's staple during quarantine, as the "Cry Pretty" singer has posted several videos of herself exercising in her home gym over the past several weeks. Some of the clips include her husband, Mike Fisher, including a recent sped-up video soundtracked by Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" in which the couple worked out together. "Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper speed!!!" Underwood wrote. "Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart @motleycrue #FindYourPath #StayThePath #Fit52."

In March, the American Idol winner launched her Fit52 app, which allows fans to easily follow many of the exercises Underwood uses to maintain her own fit physique. The app is $8/month or $52/year and offers workout "paths" based on the user's fitness level, and many of the workouts last around 30 minutes. Underwood released the app in conjunction with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," she said as part of the book's official description. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

Underwood has also given fans a small glimpse into her life with Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1. On April 16, she posted a photo of her husband lying on the floor, holding each of his sons up with one hand as he raised them in the air, the former NHL player's eyes on Jacob as he balanced the boys. "Mornings at the Fisher house," Underwood wrote along with two airplane emojis.