Carrie Underwood Donates $10,000 to Childhood Friend After Accident

Carrie Underwood has a heart of gold, and her actions prove it. The singer-songwriter recently learned that a childhood friend, Oklahoma police officer Justin Durrett, was injured in a car accident on his way to work, when he slid off the road, was ejected by his truck, and landed with his truck on top of him. The accident resulted in numerous injuries, including a broken neck, bruised spine, and trauma to his head.

When a GoFundMe page was posted, to help cover expenses, Underwood quietly donated $10,000, using the name Carrie Fisher. The generous donation may have gone unnoticed, until Tess Maune, an Oklahoma TV reporter (KOTV), saw the donation and shared the good news on Twitter.

“Checotah native and and country superstar @carrieunderwood has donated $10,000 to Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett,” Maune shared. “The two were childhood friends who grew up going to the same church. Durrett broke his neck in a crash on his way to work Sunday.”

DONATION FOR DURRETT: Checotah native and country superstar @carrieunderwood has donated $10,000 to Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett. The two were childhood friends who grew up going to the same church. Durrett broke his neck in a crash on his way to work Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MRmttBsqa5 — Tess Maune (@TessMaune) February 17, 2018

The GoFundMe page, which has a goal of $20,000, is currently nearing $13,000.

Underwood now resides in Nashville, Tenn., with her husband, professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher, but she still has a love for the Sooner State. The 34-year-old was supposed to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame last year, until her injuries resulting from her fall outside her home derailed those plans.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” Underwood shared following the accident. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Underwood has since been seen in public, including a recent video showing her working out with her husband and son.