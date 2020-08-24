Carrie Underwood Needs a New Hat in Date Night Photo With Mike Fisher

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher hit the road for date night this weekend, and judging by Underwood's Instagram Story, the destination was somewhere in the country. On Sunday, the country star shared a selfie with her husband on her Instagram Story, posting a shot of the two smiling in the cab of a truck.

Fisher was wearing a denim button-down shirt, sunglasses and a brown cowboy hat, while his wife chose a pink and white plaid shirt and a straw hat with beaded trim, which she didn't seem too pleased with, judging by her caption. "Date night," Underwood wrote, adding the hashtag #INeedaNewHat.

Along with a date night, Underwood and Fisher's weekend activities also included watching the season finale of Yellowstone, which Underwood tweeted about after the fact. "Well, crap, @Yellowstone," she wrote on Sunday night after the episode, which ended on a cliffhanger. "Y’all are gonna play us all like that?!"

The "Cry Pretty" singer had previously shared her love for the Paramount Network show when she posted a TikTok documenting her and Fisher's recent trip to Wyoming. The slow-motion clip featured the couple in jeans and plaid shirts, Fisher putting on a black cowboy hat and Underwood walking on a path outside. The video concluded with a majestic shot of an eagle flying over a field with mountains in the background and Underwood joked in her caption that Fisher was doing his best impersonation of one of Yellowstone's characters. "#Wyoming Pretty sure Mike thinks he’s Rip. #Yellowstone," she wrote.

The couple took the trip to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, and Fisher marked the occasion on Instagram with a photo of himself and his wife on horseback.

"The only way to celebrate 10 years is on a horse:) Its been the best 10 years of my life and look forward to many more by your side!" the former NHL star wrote. "One of the greatest blessings from God is marriage!! It’s not always easy and it’s definitely taught me a lot about myself, my faults and the things I need to work on but man it’s been fun, and rewarding and keeps getting better. Love you @carrieunderwood #happyanniversary."