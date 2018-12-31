Pregnant Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Clip of Husband Mike Fisher and Son Tying Her Shoes

Country superstar, Carrie Underwood is getting closer to welcoming her second child with husband, Mike Fisher, by revealing how she is now officially unable to tie her sneakers due to the growing baby bump.

Underwood, well into her third trimester, shared what is possibly the cutest update yet on Sunday afternoon with video that found her hockey player husband, Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah helping her to tie her glittery, silver sneakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can no longer tie my own shoes… So glad I have such sweet helpers!” the 34-year-old captioned the clip alongside a sparkling heart emoji.

While Fisher has no problems tying up one side of the pair, it’s a different story for their son, Isaiah — who turns 4 in February — as he hasn’t quite mastered the art of shoelace tying. While he insists he can do it several times and asserts, “I’m doing it the cool way,” after Fisher tells him he’s doing a good job, Underwood laughs, jokingly saying, “If you do it too cool, I can’t get it off later. Daddy’ll fix it.”

Naturally, Isaiah isn’t too happy when Fisher comes in to help redo the tie and shouts, “Noooo!”

This isn’t the first adorable moment Underwood has shared this season of her family. On Christmas, the former American Idol winner took to her own Instagram to share a sweet photo of her son, Isaiah snuggling up to her baby bump, proving he will be a doting big brother.

“I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine. Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow,” Underwood captioned the serene shot. “Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!”

Meanwhile, husband, Fisher took to his social media to share an image of their family celebrating the holiday in festive matching onesies and plenty of Christmas spirit in front of their tree alongside dogs, Ace and Penny, as well.

Underwood and Fisher are expecting the arrival of their baby boy this January after it was revealed by country duo and her Cry Pretty Tour 360 touring partners, Maddie & Tae, that they would be open to babysitting the tot in January.

Photo credit: Getty Images