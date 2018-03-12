Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Post to Celebrate Her Birthday

Country superstar Carrie Underwood turned 35 on Saturday, and the former American Idol winner received a heartfelt birthday post from husband, Mike Fisher on social media.

“Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!” Fisher wrote alongside an image of Underwood on Instagram rocking some big, fluffy hair. “All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I every day! Love you [Carrie Underwood].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Church Bells” singer replied to her husband’s throwback post from her Idol days and was jokingly, not amused.

“You just can’t let some things go, can ya’? Hey, you marry a girl from the South, you get a lifetime subscription to Elnett… mmmkay?” Underwood wrote.

The Calia founder has been out of the spotlight since suffering a fall outside her Nashville home in November. The accident was so bad, Underwood suffered several injuries, including a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

Last month, Underwood took to Instagram to share an image for a cause close to her heart with Fisher, but only half of her face was visible.

While it is unsure when Underwood will make her first public appearance since the accident, fans are hoping she enjoys ringing in her 35th birthday this weekend.

Last year, the mother-of-one and wife to the Nashville Predators player celebrated with a special Walking Dead themed birthday cake. Proclaiming her love for the show on multiple occasions, it’s no secret Underwood rang in her 34th with a special cake featuring a custom design inspired by the zombie apocalypse series.

Specially designed by her friend, Ivey Childers of the Ivey Cake bakery in Franklin, Tennessee, Underwood took to Instagram last year to share photographs of the extravagant cake, captioning the slideshow of images, “She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys! Imma (sic) shove my face into this later.”

As seen on the images, the front says “Don’t Open, Dead Inside” on a wood gate with bloody zombie hands coming out, while the back is iced with silver frosting and reads “Happy Birthday Carrie.”

The cake also featured white flowers and the famous line from season four when Carol shoots Lizzie — “Just look at the flowers.”