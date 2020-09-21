Carrie Underwood Was 'So Proud' to Feature Son Isaiah on Holiday Album 'My Gift'

✖

Carrie Underwood's first-ever holiday album, My Gift, will be released on Sept. 25, and along with a collaboration with John Legend, the project also features an appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son Isaiah. "It was wonderful to have Isaiah be a part of what I love," Underwood said in a recent press interview, via Sounds Like Nashville, adding that she initially wasn't sure about how her older son would feel once he got into the recording studio.

"You know, having that moment… I was like, 'I don’t know how he’s going to do, I don’t know if he’s super excited to be there. If nothing else, he’ll have a fun day seeing what mommy does," she recalled. "It was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do, and he ended up being really great in the studio… I was so proud."

Isaiah is featured on "Little Drummer Boy," the song which Underwood previously shared was the inspiration behind the album's name.

"The sentiment behind it is just so honest," she explained in a trailer promoting the album. "There's a little boy, and of course I think of my 5-year-old [son], Isaiah. They're bringing gifts to baby Jesus, he doesn't have anything, he's poor. So he says, 'I know, I'm going to play my drum for him, that's what I have.' To me, that's a gift that was given to him by God. His love of music. I imagine he was a good little drummer. I love music, I love singing, that is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus."

The 11-song album will feature a mix of holiday classics and original material including "Let There Be Peace," which Underwood released last month. See My Gift's full track listing below and pre-order the album here.

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)