Carrie Underwood Announces HBO Max Christmas Special for 'My Gift' Album

Carrie Underwood is bringing some holiday spirit to HBO Max, announcing on Thursday that a Christmas special highlighting her upcoming album My Gift will be arriving on the streaming service. The holiday special will feature Underwood performing songs from the project with a live orchestra and choir and will be filmed this fall.

"I’m thrilled to announce that we will be bringing my new album #MyGift to life with a Christmas special on @HBOMax this holiday season!" Underwood wrote on social media on Thursday morning. The special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. My Gift contains both traditional holiday classics and new material, and Underwood will perform a mix of both during the special.

My Gift will be released on Sept. 25 and is Underwood's first full album of holiday material. The project features a collaboration with John Legend as well as an appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

"I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming," the 37-year-old previously said in a statement. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

See My Gift's full track listing below and pre-order the album here.

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)