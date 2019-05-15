Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris Among CMT Music Awards Performers

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris are just a few of the artists scheduled to perform at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5. The stars join an all-star cast of singers taking the stage, including Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, with more artists expected to be announced shortly.

Morris is so far the performer with the most CMT Music Awards nominations. The 29-year-old is nominated for both Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, for her current single, “GIRL,” as well as CMT Performance of the Year, for her “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” collaboration with Brandi Carlile at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood, who holds the distinction of being the artist with the most CMT Music Awards in history, is nominated for two awards this year, for Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year” for “Love Wins.” June 4, at 11:59 p.m. ET for all categories. Voting can be found at vote.cmt.com.

The CMT Music Awards serves as the official kick-off for the annual CMA Fest, where more than 100 artists will perform over four days on various stages around Nashville. Artists slated to perform include Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Morris, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and more.

Little Big Town will return once again to host the CMT Music Awards, for the second year in a row.

Underwood will take time out of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 for the CMT Music Awards and CMA Fest, but whether she’s on her own tour or performing as part of another event, her favorite place to be remains on stage.

“I think my favorite thing about performing live is just getting kind of lost in the music and the show,” Underwood acknowledged. “I have as much fun as hopefully everybody sitting out in the audience is having. I get to connect with the fans. I get to see people. The people that are streaming music and downloading music and buying albums, they’re finally in front of me.

“To get to have that moment with them is so much fun,” she added. “The lights and the costumes and getting to have moments with my band members on stage, I mean it’s all a lot of fun.”

The CMT Music Awards are fan-voted. Voting will remain open through Tuesday, June 4, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sunshine Sachs