Carrie Underwood Calls Herself ‘Lucky’ to Take Her Kids on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she will be joined by her son Isaiah, 4, and 3-month-old son, Jacob. While she knows it will make her days – and nights – busier, the “Southbound” singer considers herself fortunate to travel with her young sons in tow.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood recalled to ABC News. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Underwood will once again have her stage in the center of the venue, much as she did with her Storyteller Tour in 2015

“I loved being able to see so much more of the audience and be able to connect so much with so many more people,” Underwood recalled.

Much as in the past, the 36-year-old is eager to give her fans a night they likely won’t soon forget.

“It’s gonna be a great show from start to finish. That’s our main objective,” Underwood said. “I want them to leave saying, ‘That’s the best show I’ve ever been to.’”

Before Underwood takes the stage, both Runaway June and Maddie & Tae will serve as her opening acts, getting the fans ready for Underwood’s performance. If the American Idol alum had any reservations about having an all-female lineup, they soon dissipated.

“I feel like it’s been a really great time for women to kind of come together and be like, ‘Let’s support each other,’” Underwood said. “We’re all in this together. Let’s be all in this together.”

Underwood knows there are plenty of others who deserve the credit for her shows, and her music, and she is quick to sing their praises.

“My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage,” Underwood stated.

“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she continued. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”

Find Cry Pretty Tour 360 dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt