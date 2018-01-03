Carrie Underwood ‘Looked Great’ Working out in December Despite Injuries

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Despite having taken a fall that reportedly left her with many stitches in her face, Carrie Underwood reportedly “looked great” while working out only week after the accident.

A woman named Adrienne Gang post a photo of herself with Underwood on Dec. 12, and has now told ET, “I didn’t notice [her injuries]. She was running on a treadmill like everything was fine. She seemed like she was perfectly fine.”

Gang, formerly of the Bravo series Below Deck, also said, “She didn’t say anything about the accident. She was with a couple other friends, and her husband was there.”

She later added that Underwood was “super sweet,” and concluded, “She was really very gracious.”

In a recent message to her fanclub members, Underwood shared details about the event that cause her to break her wrist and require stitches, writing, “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Her message continued, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Since the accident, Underwood has not personally shared photos of her face on social media, except for one that shows her mostly wrapped up in scarf, so this photo that Gang posted mere weeks later is very surprising.