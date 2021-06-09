Carrie Underwood Jokes That It's Her Fault She 'Rarely' Has Date Nights With Husband Mike Fisher

✖

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher's date nights have been few and far between as of late, and according to Underwood, it's simply because she — like a lot of us over the past year — just doesn't feel like putting on real clothes. "We rarely have date nights, and it's all my fault because I'm like, 'Man, them I'm going to have to put on jeans or something, and I don't want to,'" she joked to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. "And also, I would rather just make dinner for the family and us eat there."

The interview was conducted ahead of Fisher's recent 41st birthday, and Underwood shared that she planned to take her husband out to celebrate. "I'm probably going to take him out for a date night, which is rare," she said. "I know we should do it more often, but, you know." According to Instagram, the singer made good on her promise, posting a photo of Fisher smiling while getting to dig into a plate of dessert at a restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

"Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun!" Underwood captioned her post. :I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next!" The Grammy winner and Fisher have been at home over the past year with their two sons, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob, and Underwood told CBS This Morning in April that her and Fisher's relationship got even stronger during 2020.

"Like, it's kinda weird," she mused. "He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'" She recalled her husband telling her, "We've been together, and some couples kind of get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, we were really good at being together all day, every day."

Underwood added that spending so much time with her sons was a highlight of her time off the road "There was just a lot of heaviness of the past year," she said. "But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up."

"Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, 'How many dinners have we sat at this table?'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'Well, there's 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.' I was like, 'You can do the math!'"