Carrie Underwood: Where to Find Some of Her Best Bikinis, Workout Clothes and Dresses

Carrie Underwood is known for having some of the best styles in country music, embracing fashion not only on the red carpet but with her CALIA by Carrie line. From swimwear and workout gear to vacation dresses and formal wear, the "Cry Pretty" singer seems to have nailed every facet of making sure her outfits are on point.

Luckily enough for admirers of the American Idol winner, Underwood's style is also pretty affordable, especially when it comes to rocking her everyday looks in the gym or around the house. Instagram account Carrie's Closet has compiled some of the singer's most popular looks and tracked down how to make those outfits your own. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite country singer styles broken down for the rest of us.