Carrie Underwood: Where to Find Some of Her Best Bikinis, Workout Clothes and Dresses
Carrie Underwood is known for having some of the best styles in country music, embracing fashion not only on the red carpet but with her CALIA by Carrie line. From swimwear and workout gear to vacation dresses and formal wear, the "Cry Pretty" singer seems to have nailed every facet of making sure her outfits are on point.
Luckily enough for admirers of the American Idol winner, Underwood's style is also pretty affordable, especially when it comes to rocking her everyday looks in the gym or around the house. Instagram account Carrie's Closet has compiled some of the singer's most popular looks and tracked down how to make those outfits your own. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite country singer styles broken down for the rest of us.
Cute bikini
Looking to replicate Underwood's sporty black and white bikini? The singer showed off this cute look from her own CALIA by Carrie line on her Instagram Story, which you could buy for around $60, according to Carrie's Closet.
Sheer Top
Carrie on her book "Find Your Path" Top✨Vince Sheer Inset Tank { $195} @shopbop #findyourpath #carrieunderwood
Underwood's adorable semi-sheer top seen in the photos for her book Find Your Path can be yours for just $195 from Shopbop, Carrie's Closet pointed out. Simply search for the Vince Sheer Inset Tank to recreate the look perfectly.
Matching Set
Carrie on the @fit52 page Top✨ Support Fixed Cup Tank Top {shown in Nile Blue} $15.97 @caliabycarrie Leggings✨ Heather Essential No Seam Capris {shown in Nike Blue} $20.97 @caliabycarrie Shoes✨Adidas Ultra Boast 20 Running Shoe {shown in white/gold} $179.99 @adidas @adidaswomen
With Underwood's fit lifestyle, it only makes sense she would have the cutest matching sets for her sweat sessions. In these photos for fit52, the singer rocks her CALIA by Carrie Support Fixed Cup Tank Top and Heather Essential No Seam Capris, paired with Adidas running shoes, which Carrie's Closet notes could cost you just over $300.
Tropical suit
Underwood's vacation look is undeniably adorable and affordable! Rocking a tropical ladder-back bikini top and coral wide band ribbed bottoms from her CALIA by Carrie line, Carrie's Closet shows just how possible it is to recreate this summery look for just about $60.
Cute and casual
Underwood's cute and comfy casual look also comes from her CALIA by Carrie line, as she paired the Effortless Short Sleeve Hoodie with Energize Printed Leggings for a perfect rehearsal look. Carrie's Closet estimated the total cost of the outfit would be less than $50, making it a real steal.
Vacation look
If you're looking to replicate Underwood's boho-chic vacation vibe in this red printed maxi dress, it will cost you a pretty penny. This Diane Von Furstenberg gown will set you back $420, according to Carrie's Closet!
Jimmy Fallon
Underwood's talk show style is also unparalleled! The performer rocked a trendy Rebecca Minkoff jumpsuit on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, which she made her own by pairing with Femmes San Peur Devon Wine Lizard pumps. The whole look would cost you close to $1,000, according to Carrie's Closet.